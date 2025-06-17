Air India Plane Crash: Swift Medical Response Concludes Post-Mortem Of Ahmedabad Victims

AHMEDABAD: Following the tragic aeroplane crash in Ahmedabad, an extensive post-mortem examination was carried out with exceptional coordination and emergency response. The effort was marked by the swift mobilisation of medical teams in Gujarat and well-organised planning within a crucial timeframe. Mahesh Kumar Kapadia, Director of the State TB Demonstration and Training Centre in Ahmedabad, stated, "As soon as the Government of Gujarat received information about the aeroplane crash near the Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad, doctors from across all regional districts of Ahmedabad were immediately mobilised. This included medical teams from BJ Medical College, Gandhinagar Medical College, and Sola Medical College. In total, around 140 doctors were part of the response team, and responsibilities were systematically assigned to ensure swift and effective action."

Once the medical teams were assembled, the focus quickly shifted to the systematic tagging and examination of the deceased. Teams were formed, locations designated, and work began in full swing during the night hours. Kapadia further explained, "Each deceased individual was carefully tagged before the post-mortem process began. Based on police requests, we divided our medical teams and organised the work across three designated areas--the trauma centre, the old post-mortem room, and additional prepared locations. All doctors began the post-mortem examinations simultaneously as cases were received. Given the condition of the bodies from the Air India crash site, we meticulously planned the approach for each case. DNA sample collection was carried out by both dental and forensic teams. Each team was composed of one medical officer, one forensic expert, one FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) representative, and one member from the dental college to ensure thorough and accurate identification."

Despite the emotional weight and logistical complexity of the task, the entire post-mortem process was completed in record time, highlighting not just the efficiency but also the dedication of the medical and forensic staff involved. "We successfully completed all the post-mortem examinations within 13 hours, by around 5 am.

This was a significant achievement for the Government of Gujarat and a true testament to the exceptional teamwork and coordination among all departments involved," added Kapadia. The timely and coordinated efforts of the medical and forensic teams ensured a swift response to a tragic and challenging situation, bringing support to the ongoing investigation.