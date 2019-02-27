Air India re-routes flights to Mumbai, Ahmedabad; 16 cancelled

Mumbai: Amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, the Air India (AI) has re-routed its to and from the USA and Europe flights, while as many as 8 incoming and 8 outgoing flights of private and international carrier were cancelled, said officials here on Wednesday.

The cancellations included two arrivals and two departures of Jet Airways, three arrivals and departures of IndiGo, and one arrival and one departure each of GoAir and Vistara, mostly to Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Dehradun.

Besides, United Airlines` one arrival and one departure flights from and to Newark were also cancelled due to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued earlier on Wednesday for nine airports by the Directorate-General (DG) of Civil Aviation. It was withdrawn later.

The AI said its inbound and outbound flights for the USA and Europe and for Delhi were being re-routed to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Besides, flights landing into India from the USA and Europe are being diverted to Dubai and Sharjah due to technical reasons, and will land with a delay, but no AI flights have been cancelled.

The DGA had earlier restricted all flight operations at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu-Manali and Pitthorgarh. It was restored later.

Meanwhile, most airlines have waived penalties for cancellations, rescheduling, no-show, refunds, due to the closure of air space at these airports.