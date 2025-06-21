Advertisement
AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH

Air India Replies To DGCA's Direction To Sack Three Employees, Says....

The DGCA's order, dated June 20, directed Air India to remove the three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering. The regulator also instructed the airline to initiate proceedings against these officials without delay.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Air India Flight (Photo Credit: Air India/X)

New Delhi: Air India has confirmed that it has removed three senior employees from their roles after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed the airline to take prompt action against them due to "serious and repeated violations" in crew scheduling practices.

The DGCA's directive came after a review revealed lapses in licensing, rest, and recency requirements for flight crew.

The airline has stated that it has fully complied with the regulator's instructions and is committed to maintaining strict safety and operational standards.

"We acknowledge the regulator's directive and have implemented the order. In the interim, the company's Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," an Air India spokesperson said.

The DGCA's order, dated June 20, directed Air India to remove the three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering. The regulator also instructed the airline to initiate proceedings against these officials without delay.

According to the DGCA, the violations were discovered during a post-transition review from ARMS to the CAE Flight and Crew Management System.

The DGCA's order highlights the seriousness of the issue, stating that Air India had voluntarily disclosed "repeated and serious violations" concerning flight crew being scheduled and operated despite lapses in licensing, rest, and recency requirements.

The DGCA order said: "Repeated and serious violations voluntarily disclosed by Air India concerning flight crew being scheduled and operated despite lapses in licensing, rest, and recency requirements.

"These violations were discovered during the post-transition review from ARMS to the CAE Flight and Crew Management System."

With this development, Air India is expected to maintain strict safety and operational standards, ensuring the well-being of its passengers and crew.

