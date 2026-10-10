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Air India extends Riyadh flight cancellations until October 15 amid Saudi airport attacks

Air India will keep flights to and from Riyadh cancelled until October 15, amid security concerns. Check passenger refunds, airline updates and travel advice.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Air India extends Riyadh flight cancellations until October 15 amid Saudi airport attacks
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Air India plane.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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