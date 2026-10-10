/Air India extends Riyadh flight cancellations until October 15 amid Saudi airport attacks

Air India has extended the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh until October 15, as security concerns persist following attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia. The airline will offer affected passengers a full refund if they cancel their bookings. The carrier said it is closely monitoring developments before deciding when services can resume, Hindustan Times reported, quoting sources.
The extension comes after a series of attacks on Saudi Arabian airports disrupted international flight operations and prompted several airlines to suspend services to the kingdom.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility for missile attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi authorities said three Saudi nationals were killed and several people injured in attacks on the airport on Thursday, October 8.
Air India had initially cancelled its Riyadh services until October 10 as a precautionary measure. The latest decision extends the suspension by another five days as the airline continues to assess the security situation.
The disruption had already affected Air India's operations on October 8, when flight AI2243, travelling from Delhi to Riyadh, returned to the Indian capital before reaching its destination.
The airline said the aircraft returned in the interest of passenger and crew safety. The flight was subsequently cancelled, and affected passengers were offered refunds.
Air India operates scheduled Riyadh services from Delhi and Mumbai. The suspension has affected passengers travelling between India and the Saudi capital, including those with onwards travel arrangements.
Air India is among several carriers that have suspended operations to Riyadh following the attacks. Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air also announced cancellations earlier this week, although their initial suspension periods differed.
Germany's Lufthansa Group separately announced that flights to Riyadh would remain suspended until October 16 because of security concerns in the Middle East.
The disruption has affected hundreds of flights. According to flight-tracking figures, more than 275 flights were cancelled at King Khalid International Airport on Thursday.
Air India has said passengers affected by the extended Riyadh flight cancellations will be eligible for a full refund if they cancel their bookings.
Passengers scheduled to travel during the suspension period should check their flight status through the airline's official website or customer support channels before leaving for the airport.
Those who booked through travel agents should contact their booking providers for assistance with refunds and alternative arrangements.
India's Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabian airports and expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and its people.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has also advised Indian nationals to remain vigilant, follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities and stay indoors when necessary.
Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency expanded its warning concerning Saudi airspace on October 9, citing risks posed by missile and drone attacks, air-defence activity and falling debris.
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