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  • /Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi pilot after testing positive for psychoactive substance

Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi pilot after testing positive for psychoactive substance

The pilot’s termination comes exactly a month after the Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude, leaving 24 passengers and crew members injured on August 4.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi pilot after testing positive for psychoactive substance
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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