/Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi pilot after testing positive for psychoactive substance

Air India has terminated the employment of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) of its Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance. The action follows findings in an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report and comes under the airline’s stated zero-tolerance policy towards safety and regulatory violations.
The pilot’s termination comes exactly a month after the Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude, leaving 24 passengers and crew members injured on August 4.
In a statement, Air India said safety remained its “highest priority” and confirmed that the pilot had tested positive for a psychoactive substance.
Air India Spokesperson: "The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with… pic.twitter.com/So6bLdLoO5— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026
The airline said his employment had been terminated with immediate effect in line with its policy covering violations related to safety, fitness and regulatory requirements.
“Safety remains Air India's highest priority. The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect,” the airline said in a post on X.
The development comes a month after flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude on August 4.
The incident left 24 passengers and crew members injured and subsequently drew attention to aviation safety and the fitness of flight crew.
The latest action has added to scrutiny over the standards airlines follow to ensure pilots are medically and operationally fit to fly.
Airlines are required to ensure that their pilots meet the necessary medical and operational fitness requirements before performing their duties.
Air India’s decision to terminate the pilot with immediate effect underlines the seriousness with which the airline is treating violations involving psychoactive substances and other safety or regulatory requirements.
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