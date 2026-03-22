Air India set to introduce strict BMI rules for cabin crew, unfit candidate may face pay loss

In a move that may impact crew schedules and pay, Air India is poised to introduce a new health and fitness compliance policy for its cabin crew, under which those outside the prescribed Body Mass Index (BMI) range could face removal from duty and a loss of pay.

The new health and fitness compliance policy that set to take effect from May 1, 2026, will tie crew eligibility to BMI measurements as well as functional fitness evaluations.

Under the policy, a BMI between 18 and 24.9 is classified as the “normal” and preferred range. A BMI below 18 is considered underweight, though it may still be permitted if the crew member passes a medical evaluation and functional fitness assessment.

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Individuals with a BMI ranging from 25 to 29.9 are categorised as overweight; however, this range may also be acceptable if the person successfully clears the functional assessment.

A BMI of 30 or higher is classified as obese and is not acceptable under the new policy.

Crew members who are underweight or overweight will be removed from duty and must undergo a functional fitness assessment. If they are unable to pass the assessment, they will be placed on leave without pay until they meet the required standards.

Crew members classified as obese will be immediately removed from duty and will not receive pay. They must reduce their BMI to within the acceptable range within a designated timeframe.

In its communication to staff, the airline said, “The initial launch aims to promote awareness of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and familiarise crew with the process of maintaining an appropriate weight category.”

It further added, “The current policy, in the interim, serves as a preparatory measure before the policy with enhanced fitness standards is implemented.”

The policy will apply to both serving cabin crew and trainees.

This move comes as Air India continues its restructuring following its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022, during which it has phased out a large part of its legacy workforce over the past four years.

Officials have indicated that appropriate action will be taken against crew members who do not meet the BMI standards, particularly those in the obese category.

The airline said that the new policy is based on the need to ensure fitness for professional responsibilities.

In its ‘Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy’ document, the airline said, "In addition to health improvement and welfare, the aim of this policy is to ensure that all cabin crew are in their best physical health to deliver on the expected performance standards. Crew members must take proactive measures to be within the specified normal BMI range… Consequences will apply for non-compliance to assessment timelines and repeated defaulters."