Air India ticket prices set to increase as airline revises fuel surcharge amid US-Iran war

The Air India group on Tuesday announced a phased increase in fuel surcharges across its domestic and international flights, citing a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

The revised charges will apply to all flights operated by the group, including those run by Air India Express. The airline said the decision was driven by escalating operating costs caused by the surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Under Phase 1, which applies to all new bookings made from 00:01 hours (IST) on March 12, 2026, passengers travelling on domestic routes and within the SAARC region will be charged a fuel surcharge of ₹399. Travellers to the West Asia/Middle East region will pay $10, while those flying to Southeast Asia will pay $60 and Africa $90.

In Phase 2, the surcharge will increase to $125 for flights to Europe, and $200 for services to North America and Australia, the airline said.

A third phase will cover routes to Far East markets, including Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, with details to be announced later.

Air India clarified that tickets issued before the new surcharge takes effect will not be affected unless passengers request changes to their travel date or itinerary that require a recalculation of the fare.

Explaining the decision, the airline said the increase had been forced by external factors beyond its control.

“Air India regrets the need to increase fuel surcharges in this manner but emphasises that it is necessitated by factors outside its control,” the airline said in a statement.

“Absent such fuel surcharges, it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating costs and would have to be cancelled. Air India will review its surcharges periodically and make appropriate adjustments as the situation requires.”

Since early March 2026, aviation turbine fuel, which typically accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline’s operating costs, has risen sharply due to supply disruptions.

The pressure is particularly intense in India, where high excise duty and VAT on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai further increase operating expenses, adding strain to airline finances, Air India said.

(With IANS inputs)