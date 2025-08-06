Air India To Fully Resume International Flights By October 1, Says CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday said that the airline has begun a phased resumption of its international operations from August 1, 2025, with a target of full resumption by October 1. Acknowledging the recent operational challenges, Wilson assured passengers that the airline is committed to strengthening internal processes to ensure reliable and reliable service.

His statement comes after Air India announced a 15 per cent reduction in its international widebody operations on June 18. The move was aimed at stabilising operations and prioritising safety following the incident involving flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.

"We have begun a phased restoration of international operations from August 1, 2025, with full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025. This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence. I acknowledge that there have been some operational challenges over the last few weeks that may have impacted your travel experience. Rest assured, we take this seriously and we are committed to strengthening our internal processes to minimise the inconvenience that such circumstances cause to you," Wilson said in a statement.

Air India CEO Wilson emphasised that at Air India, ensuring the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft is more than a priority — it is their "unwavering commitment and the foundation of every decision we make."

Wilson added that each aircraft had been inspected under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), stating, "we confirm that no issues were found during these inspections."

Air India CEO said the airline continues to work closely with regulators, upholding complete transparency and ensuring all actions adhere to the highest safety standards.

"As with some other international airlines, we also inspected the fuel control switch mechanism of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft, likewise with no findings. We continue to work closely with regulators, maintaining full transparency and ensuring that every action we take aligns with the highest standards of safety and care," he said in the statement.

On June 12, 2025, Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft AI171, flying from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport, crashed less than a minute after takeoff. The accident took place in the densely populated Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad. The tragedy claimed the lives of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft and 19 people on the ground.

(With ANI Inputs)