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Air India to screen all its pilots for prohibited substances after Phuket-Delhi flight incident

Air India has introduced mandatory pre-departure substance-abuse screening for all pilots, including Air India Express crew, following a Phuket-Delhi flight’s sudden altitude drop and the pilot-in-command’s positive marijuana test.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
Air India to screen all its pilots for prohibited substances after Phuket-Delhi flight incident
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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