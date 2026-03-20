Air India's error: Sends wrong Boeing to Canada from Delhi; flight returns after 9 hours

An Air India flight bound for Canada’s Vancouver from Delhi returned to the national capital after nine hours, as the Boeing 777 aircraft operating the route did not have the required clearance from Canada’s aviation authorities to enter its airspace.

IANS reported, citing sources, that Air India flight with the call sign AI185 took off from Delhi with a full load of passengers at 12:18 pm on Thursday for Vancouver using a Boeing 777-200LR plane, even though the airline has approval from Canadian authorities only for its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route.

The Air India aircraft had entered Chinese airspace near Kunming, four hours after take-off, when the error was detected, after which the pilots turned back to head for Delhi.

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The plane landed safely in Delhi after a 9-hour journey, with the passengers back to where they had started.

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson said that the Air India flight AI185 returned to Delhi due to an operational issue.

IANS quoted the Air India spokesperson as saying, “Air India flight AI185, operating from Delhi to Vancouver on 19 March, returned to Delhi due to an operational issue and in line with established standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew had disembarked.”

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unforeseen situation. Our ground teams in Delhi had provided all necessary assistance, including offering hotel accommodation, while every effort was made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. The flight departed this morning for Vancouver with the passengers," the spokesperson added.

Boeing 777-300ER

The Boeing 777-300ER has a range of about 13,650 kilometers with a seating capacity of 350 to 396 passengers. Meanwhile, the 777-200LR version is designed for a longer range of about 15,840 kilometers but can carry fewer passengers with a seating capacity of 301 to 317 passengers.

(with IANS inputs)