Air India's Latest Woe: Kolkata Flight Halted Over Technical Issue Days After Crash

According to several reports, visuals showing the left engine of the Air India aircraft stationed on the tarmac at Kolkata airport, with ground staff inspecting the area, are going viral. The visual shows that the plane remains idle following the reported technical snag.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 07:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Another Air India Flight Faces Technical Glitch, Passengers Deplaned During Halt In Kolkata
Air India's Latest Woe: Kolkata Flight Halted Over Technical Issue Days After Crash Representational Photo: Freepik

New Delhi: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, AI180, encountered a technical issue with its left engine during a scheduled halt at Kolkata airport. The flight landed safely at 12:45 am, but the engine problem delayed its onward departure. At 5:20 am, the captain announced that all passengers would need to deplane due to safety concerns.

According to the media reports, the captain informed passengers that the decision to deplane was made in the interest of flight safety. Ground staff inspected the engine, and the plane remained idle on the tarmac while undergoing checks.

Other Recent Incidents

Delhi to Ranchi Flight Returns Mid-Air: An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was forced to return to the national capital shortly after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue with its Boeing 737 Max 8 plane.

Hong Kong to Delhi Flight Returns Mid-Air: An Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner landed safely, and all passengers disembarked without incident.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A tragic Air India plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12, resulting in 241 deaths on board and 29 on the ground. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff.

