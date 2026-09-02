/Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed as CEO of Ram Temple Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has officially brought in seasoned military leadership to streamline its administrative framework by appointing retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer. The move introduces a dedicated executive tier to manage everyday operations, crowd handling, and logistical protocols at the grand Ayodhya temple complex.
More details are awaited...
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