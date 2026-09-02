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Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed as CEO of Ram Temple Trust

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to streamline Ayodhya temple administration.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed as CEO of Ram Temple Trust
Image Credit: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra likely to be named CEO of Ram Temple Trust.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed as CEO of Ram Temple Trust
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