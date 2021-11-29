Air pollution: Delhi reimposes construction ban, to compensate labourers- 6 points

New Delhi: As Delhi's Air Quality Index continues to reflect appalling projections, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday (November 29) said that all construction-related activities will remain suspended in the national capital in a bid to control air pollution levels.

The minister also added that Rs 5000 will be given to all labourers affected by this decision through the direct banking system and announced what all activities will be barred for the coming week.

Here is what’s allowed in the national capital and what not:

All construction & demolition activities would remain suspended in Delhi till further orders.

Rs 5000 would be credited in accounts of labourers

Trucks would be banned from entering Delhi till December 7 except under Essential Services.

Only Electric Vehicles and CNG run trucks would be allowed in Delhi.

Red light On, Gaadi Off campaign has been extended till December 18

Water-sprinkling and PUCC checking would remain in force.

The order came after Rai chaired a review meeting with officials of concerned departments as air quality in the city remained in the “very poor" category in Delhi short after little improvement.

Delhi Government also reopened schools and other educational institutes, which were shut down due to concerning pollution levels from Monday.

