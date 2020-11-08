Air quality remains severe as AQI crosses 450-mark in Delhi, 542 in Noida

The air pollution level in the Delhi-NCR region is showing no sign of improvement as Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain at 'severe' category even on Sunday (November 8).

The overall AQI level in Delhi was recorded at 456 on Sunday morning, while the AQI level in Noida and Gurugram was as high as 542 and 448.

In Delhi, AQI is at 431 in Anand Vihar, 465 in Jahangirpuri, 426 in Punjabi Bagh and 424 in Rohini, all in 'severe category', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"

On Saturday, the AQI in the Delhi-NCR region continued to remain at 'very poor' category. The pollution in Delhi was in 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 385, the pollution level in Noida was at 'severe' with an AQI level of 486, air pollution at Gurgaon was also 'very poor' with AQI levels at 350, as per SAFAR data.

On Friday, the overall pollution level in Delhi was recorded at 486 which includes other pollutants besides PM 2.5 particles. This was the worst air quality recorded in the city since November 14, 2019.