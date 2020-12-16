हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Airborne killer black fungus linked to COVID-19 detected in Delhi - Read details here

Doctors at New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have identified new cases of fungal infection caused after coronavirus infection.

Airborne killer black fungus linked to COVID-19 detected in Delhi - Read details here

Doctors at New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have identified new cases of fungal infection caused after coronavirus infection which causes loss of eyesight, removal of the nose, jaw-bone or even death if not treated properly.

According to doctors, the fungal infection is caused by a rare killer fungus called Mucor. The fungus leads to a disease called Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. This disease was previously called as zygomycosis.

What causes Black Fungus?

Black Fungus is caused by moulds called mucormycetes. These moulds exist in the environment. “The frequency with which we are witnessing the occurrence of Covid triggered mucormycosis with high morbidity and mortality is alarming. Early clinical suspicion on symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eye or cheeks, and black dry crusts in the nose should immediately prompt a biopsy and start of the antifungal therapy as early as possible,” Indian Express quoted Dr Manish Munjal, the Senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Common symptoms of Black Fungus

- One-sided facial swelling
- Headache
- Nasal or sinus congestion
- Black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth that quickly become more severe
- Fever
- Loss of eyesight

How people get Black Fungus disease?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of US, a group of molds called mucormycetes are responsible for causing this disease.

These fungal spores are present in the environment and they commonly affects the sinuses or the lungs.

Who all are more at risk of the Black Fungus? 

People with diabetes, kidney problems, cancer and other gastro related illness.

