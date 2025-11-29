Sun Glare Flight Control Flaw: Airbus A320 Recall Grounds 200+ Indian Flights; Delays Expected
A sun glare flaw in Airbus A320 ELAC systems triggers a massive recall. Over 200 Indian flights (IndiGo, Air India) face delays/cancellations for urgent repairs.
Several flights run by the Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are likely to be disrupted in the coming days following the detection of a major technical defect across the global Airbus A320 family fleet. The defect - accepted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency - suggests that strong sun glare can corrupt crucial data required by the plane's flight control system.
