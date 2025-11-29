Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989975https://zeenews.india.com/india/airbus-a320-recall-sun-glare-flight-control-indian-flights-affected-2989975.html
NewsIndia
AIRBUS A320

Sun Glare Flight Control Flaw: Airbus A320 Recall Grounds 200+ Indian Flights; Delays Expected

A sun glare flaw in Airbus A320 ELAC systems triggers a massive recall. Over 200 Indian flights (IndiGo, Air India) face delays/cancellations for urgent repairs.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sun Glare Flight Control Flaw: Airbus A320 Recall Grounds 200+ Indian Flights; Delays ExpectedREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Several flights run by the Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are likely to be disrupted in the coming days following the detection of a major technical defect across the global Airbus A320 family fleet. The defect - accepted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency - suggests that strong sun glare can corrupt crucial data required by the plane's flight control system.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

karnataka Congress crisis
Congress Pushes Sidda And DKS To Hold Talks To Defuse Karnataka Leadership Row
Pakistan Propaganda
Munir's Plan Exposed: Pakistan Manipulating World Powers To Target Taliban
India-US narcotics cooperation
India-US Alliance Tightens To Target Global Drug Networks
Technology
Apple's First Retail Store In Noida Opens On December 11
India nuclear missile
Agni, BrahMos Are Just Trailer: India’s Deadliest Weapon Lies Hidden At Sea
Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Brace For ‘Extremely Heavy Rain’
Election Commission of India
ECI Counters TMC's Allegations, Says Point-Wise Replies Given On Bengal SIR
Jammu and Kashmir politics
NC Passes Seven Resolutions, Vows To Restore J-K's Statehood
chinese research vessel
China Deploys 4th Spy Ship In Indian Ocean — India’s Strategic Countermove
Jammu and Kashmir Police
J-K Police Launch Valley-Wide Verification Of Religious Institutions