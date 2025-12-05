Airport Staff Refuses To Provide Sanitary Pad To Bleeding Girl, Father’s Plea Goes Unheard: Video

Indigo Flight Cancellations: Amid nationwide flight disruptions of IndiGo Airlines, a disturbing incident at an airport has sparked outrage on social media. A father, whose daughter was reportedly bleeding, repeatedly asked IndiGo staff for sanitary pads but the staff refused to help.

The man desperately pleaded with them, saying, “My daughter is bleeding, sister, please give us a pad.” But the airline staff replied, “We cannot provide pads.”

A video of the incident was posted on X and has gone viral, gaining lakhs of views and widespread attention. Many viewers expressed anger over the lack of basic support during a medical emergency.

The caption of the viral post read, “Just hearing this makes my blood boil. If basic facilities cannot be provided, has humanity reduced so much?”

Netizens React

Users on social media strongly criticised the incident. One user wrote, “Sanitary pad ATMs must be installed in schools, railway stations, airports, and malls.”

Another user commented, “This is heartbreaking and unacceptable. Access to basic hygiene like sanitary pads is a matter of dignity, not a luxury.”

What Caused Severe Disruptions?

In the last 3 days over 500 flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been cancelled as IndiGo continues to face one of its biggest operational crises.

The primary reason behind the chaos is the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) issued by the DGCA. These rules increase mandatory rest hours for pilots, restrict night operations and limit the number of night landings — resulting in fewer pilots being available for duty.However, the DGCA has now rolled back the new FDTL rules, but officials say it will take time for IndiGo’s operations to stabilise and return to normal.

The airline also stated that several other factors — such as technical issues, winter schedule pressures, adverse weather and heavy airport congestion — have added to the disruptions.

With IndiGo operating more than 2,200 flights every day, even a small scheduling disturbance quickly spreads across the network, causing large-scale cancellations and delays for passengers nationwide.