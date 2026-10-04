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  • /AISA president Neha Bora, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj detained during protest demanding CEC’s resignation

AISA president Neha Bora, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj detained during protest demanding CEC’s resignation

Members of AISA and other organisations also held a protest march near Ashok Road, raising demands for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
AISA president Neha Bora, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj detained during protest demanding CEC’s resignation
Image Credit: AISA National President Neha Bora. (IANS)

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