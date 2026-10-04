/AISA president Neha Bora, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj detained during protest demanding CEC’s resignation

Delhi Police on Sunday detained All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with several other protesters, as students and youth marched in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protesters attempted to move from Andhra Bhawan towards Jantar Mantar despite heavy police barricading and security deployment in the area. The demonstrations marked the third consecutive day of protests against the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls.
The mobilisation began near Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road, where AISA members and supporters raised slogans against the Election Commission while marching towards Jantar Mantar.
Police stopped the protesters and detained several of them as they attempted to proceed towards the designated protest site.
Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters alleged that police personnel manhandled demonstrators during the protest.
“We will not tolerate this, we will not tolerate this, we will not tolerate this. Comrades, look, my clothes were torn, I was dragged along the streets, and women were injured too. What exactly was the Delhi Police’s problem with the peaceful protests held by students, the youth, and citizens? Why were we dragged away in this manner? Scrap the FIR; the rule of Modi and Shah is itself illegal”, the protester said.
Another protester said students and youth had gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the CEC’s resignation.
“Students and youth have gathered here at Jantar Mantar to protest; we demand the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Ganesh Kumar. He is the number one vote thief and the number one traitor to the nation. We will not allow him to continue in this constitutional role, that is why we are here for the third consecutive day”, the protester said.
Members of AISA and other organisations also held a protest march near Ashok Road, raising demands for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Separately, Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj, as they marched towards India Gate to protest against the CEC and demand his resignation.
Bhardwaj, speaking from inside a police bus, accused police personnel of manhandling him during the detention.
“They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football…They are standing there peacefully, yet these people are behaving so rudely towards them. What do these people think of the common man? If this is how they treat politicians and journalists, just imagine how they must treat the general public. This government must go, and Iurge everyone to come to India Gate and make their voices heard. That thief! That thief! That thief!”, he told reporters.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the detention in a post on X, saying, “This is absolutely shocking. Modi ji has left even Hitler behind”.
Protests were also held outside Parliament Street Police Station on Sunday after a woman journalist allegedly accused Delhi Police personnel of molestation and sexual assault during a protest against Kumar.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das demanded that an FIR be registered in the case.
Das, who was protesting outside the police station along with CJP legal team lead Ratna Singh, the complainant and her lawyers, questioned the police for not meeting the protesters, saying they had been waiting for a response.
“The complainant, the victim, is here, along with her lawyers and the rest of us. Why won’t they speak to us? We have given them two or three minutes; otherwise, we are going to storm inside”, Das said while addressing protesters at the site.
Das said he and Ratna Singh had gone to Parliament Street Police Station to support the victim and alleged that Delhi Police was not cooperating with her.
Meanwhile, DCP Neha Yadav, on the sexual harassment complaints by three women against police personnel at Jantar Mantar, said the complaints had been registered, medical examinations conducted and the matter referred to the Crime Branch.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.