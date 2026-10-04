/AISA president Neha Bora, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj detained during protest demanding CEC’s resignation

“They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football…They are standing there peacefully, yet these people are behaving so rudely towards them. What do these people think of the common man? If this is how they treat politicians and journalists, just imagine how they must treat the general public. This government must go, and Iurge everyone to come to India Gate and make their voices heard. That thief! That thief! That thief!”, he told reporters.