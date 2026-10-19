/AISA president Neha Bora moves Delhi HC against police bond notice after anti-CEC protest

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a police notice directing her to furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000 and one surety to “maintain peace during the period of inquiry” following her participation in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The notice was issued on October 17 by a district police officer acting as a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), directing Bora to appear and execute the bond. It came a day after she was detained during a flag march near Mandi House in New Delhi.
In her petition, filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, Bora argued that the notice was ambiguous, factually incorrect and in violation of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and expression and the right to life and personal liberty.
She also questioned the grounds for apprehending a breach of peace, stating that the notice did not provide material to support the alleged threat or specify the period, occasion or event during which a breach was expected.
The notice cited three grounds for asking Bora to furnish the bond: alleged sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16; repeated protests near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS); and allegations that she instigated people to join a demonstration at Connaught Place on the same day.
Bora disputed the allegation that she had instigated the protest at Central Park in Connaught Place, calling it factually incorrect.
According to her petition, she had called for a peaceful gathering at Mandi House at 5 pm on October 16 and was detained from there. Her legal team plans to seek an urgent hearing this week, although the Delhi High Court is on vacation until October 25.
The petition challenges both the requirement to furnish the bond and the grounds cited by the police to anticipate a breach of peace.
Bora was detained on Friday while leading a flag march with AISA activists near Mandi House. The protest was part of a wider mobilisation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over allegations concerning the electoral process.
The agitation also involved the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Its convenor, Abhijeet Dipke, had announced a flag march after party co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for allegedly unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar earlier in the week. Both were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody.
Bora was released at around 6 am on Saturday after spending approximately 12 hours in detention.
Following her release, she criticised the police action and questioned the legal basis for keeping protesters in custody overnight.
“The current movement has clearly exposed how people are being detained, whether during the day or in the evening, held in custody throughout the night, and only released the following morning or evening. Under what authority is this justified? By what law or order is it permissible to keep detainees held in custody all night long?” she said.
She also questioned why women detainees were not being released after sunset, alleging that the police action raised concerns about the treatment of protesters in custody.
The High Court petition now challenges the police directive requiring her to furnish the bond, as well as the justification for the preventive action taken against her following the protest.
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