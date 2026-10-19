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  • /AISA president Neha Bora moves Delhi HC against police bond notice after anti-CEC protest

AISA president Neha Bora moves Delhi HC against police bond notice after anti-CEC protest

In her petition, filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, Bora argued that the notice was ambiguous, factually incorrect and in violation of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and expression and the right to life and personal liberty.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
AISA president Neha Bora moves Delhi HC against police bond notice after anti-CEC protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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AISA president Neha Bora moves Delhi HC against police bond notice after anti-CEC protest
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