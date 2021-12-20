Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned for nearly 6 hours in Panama Papers case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials questioned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for nearly 6 hours in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers global tax leaks. The actress was spotted leaving the ED's New Delhi office after nearly six hours. She, however, offered no comments to media. The 48-year-old actress' statement was recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.