Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned for nearly 6 hours in Panama Papers case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials questioned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for nearly 6 hours in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers global tax leaks. The actress was spotted leaving the ED's New Delhi office after nearly six hours. She, however, offered no comments to media. The 48-year-old actress' statement was recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Tags:
Aishwarya RaiPanama PapersED
