AISSEE 2023 admit card RELEASED at aissee.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

AISSEE 2023 exam for Class 6th admissions will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, and the exam for Class 9th admissions will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the AISSEE Admit Card 2023 on January 4. Candidates who plan to take the Sainik school entrance exam can check and get their admit cards from the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card online, enter your application number and date of birth. AISSEE 2023 will be held in 33 Sainik Schools across the country for admission to Class 6th and 9th. The exam will be administered by the NTA on January 8, 2023. The AISSEE 2023 exam for Class 6th admissions will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, and the exam for Class 9th admissions will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AISSEE Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website-aissee.nta.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the AISSEE Admit card 2023 link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your application number and password
  • Submit details and access the admit card
  • Take a printout for future references

AISSEE 2023; direct link to apply here

Candidates taking the exam must bring their AISSEE 2023 admit card as well as a valid ID evidence to the exam centre. The AISSEE 2023 test will be pen and paper, with questions in MCQ format.

