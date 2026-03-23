'Ajab prem ki gazab kahani': Boy-girl fight goes viral, internet calls it 'GenZ's modern love'

A video capturing a heated altercation between a young man and a woman has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate online. The clip, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), shows the two engaged in a public argument that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, drawing the attention of bystanders.

According to a user who shared the video, the incident allegedly began with the boy proposing to the girl in public. The situation, however, appears to have taken a dramatic turn when the girl reportedly reacted by throwing a teapot at him.

In response, the boy, in the video, struck her with a wiper, turning into a chaotic and concerning scene.

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The exact context of the incident remains unclear, and it is not confirmed whether the two individuals knew each other before the altercation.

Sharing the video on X, a netizen wrote, "The boy proposed love in front of everyone, the girl threw a teapot at him, so the boy hit her with a wiper. Now, when rejected in love, they resort to brawling— 'The modern love of GENZs in modern times'."

Watch the viral video here:

अजब प्रेम की ग़ज़ब कहानी



लड़के ने सबके सामने किया प्रेम का प्रपोजल, लड़की ने फेंका चाय का पतिला तो लड़के ने मारा वाईपर।



अब प्यार में रिजेक्ट होने पर करते हैं हाथापाई "मॉडर्न ज़माने के GENZs का मॉडर्न प्यार" pic.twitter.com/QkArMBEeua — ASHaraf (@yogya_balak) March 23, 2026

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Netizens's reaction to viral video

"This is absolutely wrong, gathering a crowd like that and raising hands against a girl," a comment read.

"I don't know if these two already knew each other or not, but if a guy suddenly proposes to a girl on the street, that's completely wrong. Neither of them should have attacked each other with tea or a wiper," another individual said in the comment section.

"In this video, I can't see that proposal thing, maybe it's about some other matter that people are talking about, whoever they are," another comment under the video read.

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