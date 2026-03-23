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NewsIndia'Ajab prem ki gazab kahani': Boy-girl fight goes viral, internet calls it 'GenZ's modern love'
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'Ajab prem ki gazab kahani': Boy-girl fight goes viral, internet calls it 'GenZ's modern love'

According to a user who shared the video, the incident allegedly began with the boy proposing to the girl in public. The situation, however, appears to have taken a dramatic turn when the girl reportedly reacted by throwing a teapot at him. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Ajab prem ki gazab kahani': Boy-girl fight goes viral, internet calls it 'GenZ's modern love'Screenshot from viral video (Photo Credit: @yogya_balak/X)

A video capturing a heated altercation between a young man and a woman has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate online. The clip, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), shows the two engaged in a public argument that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, drawing the attention of bystanders.

According to a user who shared the video, the incident allegedly began with the boy proposing to the girl in public. The situation, however, appears to have taken a dramatic turn when the girl reportedly reacted by throwing a teapot at him. 

In response, the boy, in the video, struck her with a wiper, turning into a chaotic and concerning scene. 

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The exact context of the incident remains unclear, and it is not confirmed whether the two individuals knew each other before the altercation.

Sharing the video on X, a netizen wrote, "The boy proposed love in front of everyone, the girl threw a teapot at him, so the boy hit her with a wiper. Now, when rejected in love, they resort to brawling— 'The modern love of GENZs in modern times'."

Watch the viral video here:

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified. 

Netizens's reaction to viral video

"This is absolutely wrong, gathering a crowd like that and raising hands against a girl," a comment read. 

"I don't know if these two already knew each other or not, but if a guy suddenly proposes to a girl on the street, that's completely wrong. Neither of them should have attacked each other with tea or a wiper," another individual said in the comment section. 

"In this video, I can't see that proposal thing, maybe it's about some other matter that people are talking about, whoever they are," another comment under the video read. 

Also check- Fortuner stunt goes wrong: Driver takes SUV into sea; JCB joins rescue | WATCH

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