Ajay Kumar Bhalla Given Additional Charge As Nagaland Governor After La Ganesan’s Demise

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to take on the additional charge of Nagaland following the death of Governor La. Ganesan, according to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Consequent upon the demise of Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties," a Rashtrapati Bhavan Press Communique said.

La Ganesan Demise

La Ganesan passed away at 6.23 pm on August 15 at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to the ICU for intensive monitoring and treatment after collapsing at his home in Chennai on August 8 and sustaining a head injury.

La Ganesan's Political Career

Born in 1945 in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, La Ganesan's association with the RSS predated his schooling. He joined the BJP in 1991 to help broaden the party's base in Tamil Nadu, serving as Organising Secretary, National Secretary, All India Vice President, and State President.

Ganesan was asked in 1991 to serve in the BJP to help broaden the party’s base after being appointed Joint State Organiser of the Tamil Nadu RSS. He went on to serve as Organising Secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP, National Secretary, All India Vice President, and was later appointed State President of Tamil Nadu.

Ganesan was appointed Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, to February 19, 2023, and also held additional charge as Governor of West Bengal between July 18, 2022, and November 17, 2022. He took oath as Governor of Nagaland on February 20, 2023.

