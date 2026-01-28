Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011321https://zeenews.india.com/india/ajit-dada-snatched-away-from-us-pm-modi-condoles-death-of-maharashtra-deputy-cm-3011321.html
NewsIndiaAjit Dada snatched away from us: PM Modi condoles death of Maharashtra Deputy CM
AJIT PAWAR PLANE CRASH

Ajit Dada snatched away from us: PM Modi condoles death of Maharashtra Deputy CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing him as an active leader who made a significant contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country, and expressed his condolences to his family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ajit Dada snatched away from us: PM Modi condoles death of Maharashtra Deputy CMPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash in the state.

Paying tribute while addressing an NCC rally, Prime Minister Modi said that Pawar had made a significant contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country and was known for his proactive approach. Prime Minister Modi also extended his condolences to Pawar's family and the families of others who lost their lives in the accident.

"A tragic plane crash has taken place in Maharashtra this morning. This accident has snatched away Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ji and some friends from us. Ajit Dada has made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country. He always worked proactively. I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar ji and the families of others who lost their lives today," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global South Geopolitics
How a volatile US is pushing Canada, Europe towards India and China |Explained
Himachal Pradesh snowfall
Himachal's ghost river: Ancient 'snow waterfall' awakens in Pangi valley
Kolkata fire
Kolkata warehouse fire: Death toll rises to 16; search underway for 20 missing
upsc cse
UPSC CSE 2026 notification likely to be released shortly: Check details here
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 28.1.2026: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw
Womens fashion
Korean Night Suits for Women for Everyday Comfort
Ajit Pawar
Why no SOS? Investigators probe Ajit Pawar's Learjet 45 crash in Baramati
Matte Lipstick
Everyday Lipsticks For Polished Makeup Looks On Myntra
School bags
School Bags For Girls Designed For Daily Use On Myntra
India-EU FTA
Trump's trade war speeded up historic India-EU free trade pact: Western media