Following India’s precision strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and PoK, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with NSAs of several countries, including US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, Secretary General of NSC of UAE Ali Al Shamsi and NSA of Japan Masataka Okano.

#OperationSindoor | Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure at 9 sites in Pakistan and PoJK on 7 May 2025 as part of Operation Sindoor, NSA Ajit Doval, spoke with NSAs of several countries including US NSA & Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA… pic.twitter.com/vvvXrreCz1 May 7, 2025

According to news agency ANI, contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne.

In a big step against Pakistan and terrorism, India, early on Wednesday, launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and carried out precise strikes against terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and the method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate.

NSA will be in touch with his counterparts in the days ahead, sources said. Marco Rubio had spoken to National Security Advisors from India and Pakistan on Tuesday (local time) and urged them to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation.

"Earlier this afternoon, @SecRubio spoke to the national security advisors from India and Pakistan. He urged both to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation," the US Department of State said on X.

At a joint briefing on Operation Sindoor in which nine terrorist camps were targeted with precision strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their families.

(With agency Inputs)