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​DNA explained: Why NSA Ajit Doval says India's tolerance should never be mistaken for weakness

NSA Ajit Doval says India tolerance is not weakness, revealing PM Modi's direct orders after the Pahalgam attack in a new Discovery docuseries on Operation Sindoor.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
​DNA explained: Why NSA Ajit Doval says India's tolerance should never be mistaken for weakness
Image Credit: Zee News, ANI. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

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Zee Media Bureau

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​DNA explained: Why NSA Ajit Doval says India's tolerance should never be mistaken for weakness
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