National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has delivered a sharp and uncompromising message regarding India's national security framework, emphasizing that the country's historical tolerance and generosity should never be mistaken for weakness. In his first extensive post-operation interview featured in a new two-part docuseries titled "Declassified: Operation Sindoor" on Discovery, Doval opened up about the inner strategic calculations, high-level decision-making, and profound intent that defined India's decisive military response.
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Operation Sindoor was launched during the intervening night of May 6–7, following a tragic and deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The assault on unarmed tourists crossed a threshold that forced a fundamental recalibration of India's security response.
Recalling the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Doval revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short an official visit to Saudi Arabia and flew directly back to New Delhi. Upon landing at the airport, the Prime Minister held an urgent, high-level security meeting where he immediately sought to identify the masterminds behind the bloodshed. According to Doval, Prime Minister Modi established a clear mandate: India would trace the perpetrators down and exact retribution, regardless of whether they were hidden on the surface, in the skies, or anywhere else.
The core objective of Operation Sindoor was sharply defined from the outset: the absolute destruction of terrorist infrastructure, specifically targeting the headquarters and camps of outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen situated inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Indian security and armed forces successfully dismantled nine major terror launchpads in precision strikes executed with absolute accuracy.
Elaborating on the strategic philosophy driving modern Indian security policy, Doval made it clear that the era of traditional "strategic restraint" in the face of cross-border terrorism has ended.
"The message to the world is very clear: India's generosity or India being tolerant should not be mistaken for its weakness," Doval asserted. He emphasized that the Indian state is fully prepared to take calculated risks and strike hard at the roots of cross-border terror, irrespective of political or geopolitical consequences.
The 88-hour conflict that followed the initial counter-terror strikes escalated after Pakistan military elements attempted to retaliate by targeting civilian and military infrastructure across the international border and Line of Control, utilizing artillery, drones, and missiles from Gujarat up to Kashmir. In response, the Indian armed forces systematically dismantled hostile air defense networks, radar installations, and vital military airbases, ultimately compelling Pakistan to sue for peace.
Doval highlighted that the operation effectively shattered long-held regional nuclear bluffs, proving that India maintains extensive, conventional military options well below the nuclear threshold to punish state-sponsored aggression.
Addressing international skepticism and distorted media coverage that surfaced during and after the 88-hour confrontation, Doval firmly rebuked foreign outlets that attempted to propagate unverified claims regarding damage on the Indian side.
Speaking previously on the impeccable precision of the campaign, Doval challenged critics to produce a single verifiable piece of visual evidence, even a broken windowpane—pointing to any structural damage inside India. Pointing to global satellite imagery made available by international outlets, he noted that while Indian installations remained entirely untouched, the before-and-after satellite photographs clearly exposed the systematic decimation of multiple Pakistani airbases and military assets.
Beyond direct kinetic engagements on the battlefield, Operation Sindoor also integrated comprehensive non-kinetic, diplomatic, and economic instruments to isolate hostile elements. A historic move accompanying the military operations was the immediate placing of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance.
The Indian government stated firmly that the treaty would remain frozen until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably dismantles its infrastructure of cross-border terrorism. Given Pakistan's heavy reliance on the Indus river system for its agricultural sector, rural economy, and millions of citizens, the step underscored the multi-layered pressure New Delhi is willing to exert.
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