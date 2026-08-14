Recalling the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Doval revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short an official visit to Saudi Arabia and flew directly back to New Delhi. Upon landing at the airport, the Prime Minister held an urgent, high-level security meeting where he immediately sought to identify the masterminds behind the bloodshed. According to Doval, Prime Minister Modi established a clear mandate: India would trace the perpetrators down and exact retribution, regardless of whether they were hidden on the surface, in the skies, or anywhere else.