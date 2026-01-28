The political landscape of India faced a heavy loss on Wednesday when a CCTV camera near Baramati airport recorded the tragic final moments of a private Learjet 45. At 8:46 AM, a sudden fire and a thick cloud of black smoke marked the end of an era. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others onboard lost their lives instantly as the aircraft exploded upon impact.

The crash, which happened just 35 minutes after taking off from Mumbai, has sparked not only grief but also a renewed political debate. It has prompted a reflection on the alarming past incidents involving India's top leaders.

Mamata Banerjee calls for Supreme Court probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed strong concern and offered her condolences while questioning the safety of political figures.

"There is no safety or security in this country, not even for political leaders," Banerjee said.

Pointing to recent social media claims that Pawar was considering a political shift away from the BJP-led alliance, she called for an investigation overseen by the Supreme Court. "We trust only the Supreme Court. All other agencies have been fully compromised," she added, labeling the incident a "great loss for the nation."

A history of miracles: 11 politicians who cheated death

As investigators examine the wreckage in Baramati, the nation recalls the incredible escapes where technology failed but luck—or the environment—saved lives.

1. Morarji Desai (1977): The bamboo grove miracle

On November 4, 1977, then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai survived a crash that should have killed him. His plane hit a tree in the dark, losing a wing and an engine. It fell into a rain-soaked bamboo grove, which cushioned the impact. While the cockpit was crushed, the rear cabin remained intact, and Desai emerged from the wreckage unscathed.

2. Ahmed Patel, Prithviraj Chavan & Kumari Selja (2004)

A senior Congress delegation faced a frightening mid-air crisis in 2004. Despite a serious crash-landing, all three leaders survived, providing immense relief to the UPA government at the time.

3. Amarinder Singh & Partap Singh Bajwa (2005)

A year later, Punjab's leadership narrowly escaped an aircraft accident that many feared would be disastrous. Medical teams reported both leaders were stable following the incident.

4. Sukhwinder Singh Badal: Tactical landing

Former Punjab CM Sukhwinder Singh Badal avoided a likely fatal helicopter crash when his pilot detected a technical issue mid-flight. An expert emergency landing allowed Badal to walk away unharmed.

5. Rajnath Singh & Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (2008): The grassfire scare

In a strange incident in Uttar Pradesh, a helicopter carrying Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi landed in a field where the engine's heat caught a pile of dry grass on fire. The aircraft was almost engulfed in flames, but the crew evacuated the leaders just seconds before the fire spread.

6. Ashok Gehlot (2011): Rotor blade failure

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot survived a critical situation when his helicopter began shaking violently during flight. A rotor blade had come out of alignment. The pilot's calm response allowed for an emergency landing that saved Gehlot’s life.

7. Devendra Fadnavis (2017): The 'miracle' year

Current Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis gained a reputation for being "invincible" after surviving three aviation emergencies in 2017.

Latur: His chopper got caught in power lines and fell from a height.

Gadchiroli & Mumbai: He managed emergency landings due to engine failures and weight issues. These events led to a complete review of VVIP flight safety rules in Maharashtra.

The fragile line

For those who survived, these incidents became key moments in their political journeys, resulting in stricter aviation laws and a greater awareness of the dangers involved in public service. However, for Ajit Pawar and his family, Wednesday’s tragedy serves as a grim reminder that in the high-risk world of political travel, luck eventually runs out.

