Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Maharashtra’s longest-serving deputy CM leaves unfulfilled dream of becoming chief minister

It was early on 28 January 2026 when the news came like a terrible thunderbolt --- Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had died in a plane crash near Baramati in Maharashtra. At the age of 66, the seasoned politician, widely known as a towering presence in state politics and the longest‑serving Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra’s history, had lost his life along with four others when the chartered aircraft crash‑landed during its attempted arrival at Baramati Airport.

Ajit Anantrao Pawar was born on 22 July 1959 in Deolali Pravara in Ahmednagar district. His early life was shaped by rural hardships and the cooperative movement, which in western Maharashtra has long been a springboard into public life. From a young age, he was drawn to service, first winning election to the board of a local sugar cooperative in 1982 and later leading the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank for many years.

His formal entry into electoral politics came in 1991, when he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Baramati constituency, a stronghold he would hold with remarkable consistency for decades. He also briefly served in the Lok Sabha before returning to state politics, where his influence steadily grew.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ajit Pawar’s rise was defined by a blend of administrative skill and strategic finesse. He became a central figure in the Nationalist Congress Party and, over time, a key architect of Maharashtra’s budgets and policy. He served in senior portfolios such as finance, water resources, energy, and rural development. His repeated appointments as Deputy Chief Minister, across six terms under different governments, testify to his enduring presence at the heart of the state’s politics.

Despite this success and his strong base in Baramati and beyond, Pawar’s deepest political ambition remained just out of reach. Throughout his career, he nurtured the dream of becoming Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the highest office in the state. He came close on several occasions but never managed to secure that ultimate prize. Even as colleagues and rivals acknowledged his grasp of governance and coalition mathematics, the top post eluded him again and again. This unfulfilled aspiration became part of his public persona, a seasoned deputy, ever influential yet never the principal leader.

His final weeks were busy with government duties and election preparations. On social media, just an hour before the flight that would take his life, he posted a humble tribute to the freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, reflecting a leader conscious of India’s past and present.

When the aircraft went down, it not only took a life but also ended a long chapter of Maharashtra’s political story. Leaders and citizens across the state mourned, recalling his contributions to cooperative development, fiscal policy, and political strategy. Yet, there was a shared sense of something unresolved, a dream of leading the state from its highest office left incomplete. His absence leaves a vacuum not just in government but in the imagination of what might have been.

Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and his two sons. In the years to come, the narrative of his life will be one of extraordinary achievement tempered by that one unfulfilled desire -- to hold the reins of Maharashtra as its Chief Minister.