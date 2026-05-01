Ajit Pawar faction may quit Fadnavis-led Mahayuti, claims NCP-SP's Yugendra Pawar

BARAMATI: In a statement that has stirred political circles, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Yugendra Pawar on Friday suggested a possible realignment in Maharashtra politics, claiming that Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could potentially join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the future. Speaking to reporters, Yugendra Pawar also expressed confidence in the performance of late former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Assembly by-election.

“There was no strong opponent against Sunetra Kaki in the Baramati Assembly by-election. Out of the 2,24,000 votes cast, I am confident she will win by a margin of 2,20,000 votes, setting a new record,” he said. He hinted at the possibility of reconciliation between the two NCP factions, noting that many had earlier favoured a merger and that the sentiment still persists.

“If they (Ajit Pawar’s faction) leave the Mahayuti alliance tomorrow, or are forced to leave, they could return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi or rejoin our party. Earlier, people believed that the Shiv Sena and the Congress could never come together, but they did and ran a successful government. Similarly, anything is possible,” he remarked.

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When asked who would represent Baramati as MLA in 2029, Yugendra Pawar said the decision would rest with the people and senior members of the Pawar family.

“The people of Baramati and the party workers will decide. Ultimately, Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) and Tai (Supriya Sule) will take the call. All senior members of our family will sit together. If everyone agrees and it benefits the people, and if we can avoid a ‘Pawar vs Pawar’ contest, then why not?” he said.

Addressing recent tensions and referring to a helicopter-related incident involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Yugendra Pawar stressed the need for transparency. “The truth must come out. Our only demand regarding Ajit Dada’s incident is that the truth must come out. There are many unanswered questions. We found several discrepancies in the DGCA report. While investigations are ongoing from various angles, the facts must be made public,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of family unity over political rivalry. “I have said this before, and Jay Pawar has said it too. We have heard the statements of Supriya Tai and Sunetra Kaki. We should be united as a family. My personal view is that there should not be a ‘Pawar vs Pawar’ battle,” he said.

While discussing his tours of drought-affected areas, Yugendra Pawar credited Sharad Pawar’s guidance for coordinating with the Irrigation Department to release water for farmers. “Following the ideals of Pawar Saheb, we are working for the people. When Dada (Ajit Pawar) was in charge, these water issues did not persist. Today, many problems have surfaced, but we are finding ways to resolve them,” he said.

He added that Ajit Pawar’s vision of stabilising the Karha and Nira rivers remains a priority. “If Dada were here, that work would have been expedited. Solving the water crisis is our responsibility, and through the Sharyu Foundation, we will continue to serve the people regardless of election cycles,” he said.