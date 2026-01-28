Ajit Pawar killed in Baramati plane crash, HM Amit Shah leaves for Baramati

New Delhi: A tragic plane crash in Maharashtra has claimed the lives of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others. Following the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah departed for Baramati on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, their son Parth Pawar and NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule are expected to leave for Mumbai shortly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will reach Baramati later in the day. In view of the incident, the state government has cancelled all official programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the plane crash in Baramati involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

PM Modi and HM Shah were briefed about the accident and the latest updates on the situation, according to the Maharashtra government officials.

About the Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was among those killed after a chartered aircraft crash-landed near Baramati on Wednesday morning, the DGCA said, confirming there were no survivors.

The plane, flying from Mumbai to Baramati, crash-landed around 8.45 am. Besides Pawar, a PSO, an attendant, and two crew members including the pilot and first officer were on board.

Pawar was travelling to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad elections. Further details about the crash are awaited.

Rescue Operations and Investigation Underway

Deputy CM Pawar's family rushed to the accident site. Incidentally, his wife and party MP Sunetra, and son, Parth, were set to leave for Baramati from Delhi, along with the leader's cousin, and NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule.

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the crash site in Baramati. Rescue teams were rushed in soon after the aircraft lost control while landing.

Three bodies have been taken to Baramati Medical College, where the identification process is underway, according to the Pune Superintendent of Police. A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also arrived at the site to begin the investigation.

More information about the crash is awaited. Reports said local residents rushed to the spot after seeing the aircraft go down and tried to help in whatever way they could.

The incident follows a series of earlier aviation-related scares involving the leader. In October 2024, a helicopter meant to pick up his party colleague Sunil Tatkare crashed in Pune and there have also been past cases of emergency landings in the area due to bad weather.

(From the Agency Inputs)