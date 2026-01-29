Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black box recovered; CID to take over investigation

The Pune Rural Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the plane crash that resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Police officials said all angles related to the incident are being examined, and a probe into the circumstances that led to the crash is currently in progress.

As per established procedure, the ADR will be transferred to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will take over the investigation based on inputs and findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the AAIB are present at the crash site and are examining evidence to determine the cause of the accident.

In a separate development, officials have recovered the aircraft’s black box from the crash site in Pune. The aircraft had gone down on Wednesday, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with four others.

Officials from the DGCA and AAIB continue to remain at the site as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

Details of the Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections when the chartered aircraft crash-landed near the runway threshold at Baramati airport in Pune district. Besides Pawar, the accident claimed the lives of his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

The deceased have been identified as Vidip Jadhav and Pinky Mali. The flight crew included Pilot-in-Command Sumit Kapur and Second-in-Command Shambhavi Pathak, according to the passenger manifest.

Aircraft and Operator Details

The aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 bearing registration number VT-SSK and operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Private Limited. Media reports stated that the company’s website was taken offline following the crash.

Ajit Pawar’s Political Career

A prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of the state, having held the position six times under different administrations.

State Mourning and Last Rites

Following his demise, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and declared three days of mourning. Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be held with full state honours on Thursday at 11 am at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.

(With IANS Inputs)