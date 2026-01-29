Advertisement
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
AJIT PAWAR PLANE CRASH

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said that the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been successfully recovered following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway

The aircraft named Bombardier Learjet 45, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airstrip near Pune.

