Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said that the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been successfully recovered following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life.

The aircraft named Bombardier Learjet 45, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airstrip near Pune.

Following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately. Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority.



