From Baramati to the Mantralaya: Remembering the life and legacy of Ajit Pawar

The political landscape of Maharashtra is in deep shock after the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. A key figure in the state's history, Pawar's passing marked a somber moment for the Pawar dynasty. This family has shaped regional and national politics for decades.

The Baramati roots: Origins of a powerhouse

The Pawar family's rise started in the rural area of Baramati, in the Pune district. This agricultural center became the foundation for Sharad Pawar, the family patriarch and the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Under his leadership, the family expanded beyond local influence, leading cooperative movements and educational initiatives. They eventually became one of India's strongest political families.

Tragic echoes: A history of leaders lost to the skies

Ajit Pawar's sudden death echoes the fates of other prominent Indian leaders who died in aviation accidents. History remembers figures like Sanjay Gandhi, Madhavrao Scindia, and YS Rajasekhara Reddy, whose careers ended abruptly. For the Pawar family, this loss hits hard at the heart of their leadership.

The immediate circle: Ajit Pawar's family and influence

Ajit Pawar, known for his strategic mind and decisive actions, served multiple terms as Deputy Chief Minister. Though his political choices sparked debate, his family remained his foundation:

Sunetra Pawar: His wife, a well-known figure recognised for her work in social and community development.

Parth Pawar: His eldest son, who entered politics in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections representing Maval.

Jay Pawar: His younger son, whose engagement in 2025 brought together estranged family branches for a rare moment of unity.

The Sharad Pawar lineage: The senior guard

At the helm of the dynasty is Sharad Pawar (born 1940), a veteran whose career spans over 50 years. His close family still holds considerable influence over the party’s original base:

Pratibha Pawar: The quiet strength of the family, dedicated to social causes.

Supriya Sule: Sharad Pawar’s daughter and a three-term MP from Baramati. As the working president of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), she has become the main spokesperson for her father’s political vision.

The third generation: A divided legacy

As the family tree grows, the third generation have begun to carve their own paths, sometimes in conflict with each other. Ajit's sons, Parth and Jay, form one branch, while the other is represented by

Rohit Pawar: A grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed. Rohit has emerged as a vocal leader within the Sharad Pawar faction, often acting as a counterpoint to the younger Ajit-led group.

Yugendra Pawar: A rising figure in family political discussions, showing that the dynasty’s role in Maharashtra’s future is far from finished.

Complexity of bonds: Politics vs. blood

The Pawar family’s internal dynamics have been a key aspect of Maharashtra politics since 2023, when Ajit Pawar led a dramatic split to join the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. This decision formalized the political divide between uncle and nephew.

However, personal connections often outweighed political conflicts. Until this week’s tragedy, the family continued to come together for festivals and weddings, balancing their public disputes with private relationships. As the state enters a period of mourning, attention now turns to how this storied dynasty will move forward without one of its most prominent figures.

