Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis declares three days of state mourning

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: The morning of January 28, 2026, began with shocking news that sent ripples across Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati after a chartered aircraft crash-landed while attempting to land at the local airport. The 66-year-old leader, regarded as one of the most influential figures in state politics and Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, was among five people who lost their lives in the incident.

Upon the demise of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis declared three days state mourning.

Expressing his grief over the aircraft crash Fadnavis said, "This morning, a very tragic incident occurred. In extremely unforeseen circumstances, the news of the unfortunate demise of our state’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, in an aircraft accident reached everyone, spreading a wave of grief across Maharashtra. For Maharashtra, today is an extremely difficult day. Such leadership takes many years to develop, and at a time when he was making very significant contributions to the state’s development, his passing is both unbelievable and shocking. Personally, I have lost a strong and generous friend. This is also an enormous loss for his family."

Several other NCP leaders expressed grief

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Babasahib Patil and NCP leader Vikram Kale tearfully mourn the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Senior Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were among those who expressed grief over the reported death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Siddaramaiah said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss, calling it a major blow to public life, and offered condolences to Pawar’s family. Shivakumar also said he was shocked by the sudden passing, describing Pawar’s death as a significant loss to Maharashtra politics, where he was known for his experience and determination.

Even the Nationalist Congress Party workers, and supporters gathered at the party office in Delhi to pay him the tribute.

Who were on the plane with Ajit Pawar

Along with Ajit Pawar, there four other people on the plane. As per the reports, Vindip Jadhav who was Ajit Pawar's bodyguard, Pinky Mali as a cabin crew, Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi Patil both the captains on plane died in the crash.

