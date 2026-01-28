New details have emerged about the last moments of the aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which crashed on Wednesday morning. All five people on board died. Air Traffic Control (ATC) records show that the flight crew communicated normally just before the tragedy. This raises critical questions about why no distress signal or SOS was sent.

Last contact: 'Runway in sight'

According to Carver Aviation, the private agency managing the Baramati ATC on Wednesday, the pilot's final message was calm and routine. At about 8:48 AM, Captain Sumit Kapoor informed the tower that the 1,770-meter runway was visible and that the aircraft was beginning its final approach.

"The aircraft was scheduled to land at 8:50 AM," said Pramesh Parikh, a manager at Carver Aviation. "The captain said the runway was visible, but we never saw the wheels touch down. Instead, we heard the sound of the crash."

The 'go-around' maneuver

Eyewitnesses and flight tracking data suggested that the pilots attempted a go-around, a standard procedure where a landing is aborted to try again. During this second attempt, the Learjet 45 reportedly lost control.

The lack of an SOS signal implied that the emergency may have occurred so suddenly, like a catastrophic mechanical failure or a sharp stall, that the crew had no time to switch frequencies or send a Mayday. Investigators are looking into whether sudden visibility loss or a technical failure prevented the experienced crew from responding.

The victims: A final flight from Mumbai

The chartered flight (registration VT-SSK), operated by VSR Ventures, left Mumbai at 8:10 AM. It was taking Pawar to a rural poll rally in Baramati. All five individuals on board died in the post-crash fire:

Ajit Pawar : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Capt. Sumit Kapoor : Pilot-in-command with over 15,000 hours of flying experience.

: Pilot-in-command with over 15,000 hours of flying experience. Shambavi Pathak : First Officer.

: First Officer. Pinky Mali : Flight attendant.

: Flight attendant. Vidhit Jadhav: Pawar’s Personal Security Officer.

Airport legacy and safety concerns

The Baramati airport, built by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in 1996, has seen various management changes. It was recently transferred to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) after being operated by Anil Ambani's Reliance Airport Developers.

This tragedy has highlighted concerns about the safety record of the operator, VSR Ventures. Records indicate that another Learjet 45 owned by the same company crashed during landing at Mumbai airport in September 2023, but that incident resulted in no fatalities.

