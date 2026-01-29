Ajit Pawar plane crash: What happened moments before the tragedy

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives after the aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred while the plane was attempting to land amid difficult weather conditions.

Final moments in the cockpit

According to initial reports, the two pilots in the cockpit were heard exclaiming in alarm just moments before the crash. The aircraft went down shortly after receiving clearance to land, killing all five people on board, including Ajit Pawar.

A senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who is aware of the details, said the final words heard from the flight crew were “oh s***,” according to an NDTV report.

Poor visibility likely factor: Civil Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said preliminary findings indicate that reduced visibility may have played a role in the crash. He assured that the investigation would be carried out fairly and transparently.

“Early information suggests visibility was poor at the time of landing, around 8:48 am. A detailed and accountable investigation will be conducted,” the minister said.

Sequence of events before the crash

Explaining the moments leading up to the accident, Kinjarapu said Air Traffic Control had first asked the pilot whether the runway was visible. After the pilot reported that it was not, the aircraft aborted the landing and made a go-around.

During the second approach, the pilot confirmed that the runway was in sight, following which ATC granted permission to land. Shortly after the clearance, the aircraft crashed.

Aircraft and operator details

The aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 registered as VT-SSK and operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Private Limited. Following the incident, the company’s website was taken offline, according to media reports.

Details of the crash

The 66-year-old leader was travelling to Baramati to campaign for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections when the chartered aircraft crash-landed near the runway threshold at Baramati airport in Pune district. Along with Pawar, the crash claimed the lives of his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

Ajit Pawar's political journey

A towering figure in Maharashtra politics, Ajit Pawar was the state’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, having held the post six times across different governments.

State mourning and last rites

Following his death, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning. Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours on Thursday at 11 am in Pune's Baramati.