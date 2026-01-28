Ajit Pawar plane crash: A private aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, killing all five people on board. The accident occurred at 8:44 am, once again raising serious concerns about aviation safety.

Ajit Pawar had left Mumbai at 8:10 am to attend a public meeting in Baramati. The aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport, triggering an explosion and fire immediately after hitting the ground. All five occupants died in the crash. In today’s DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the aircraft and other details surrounding Ajit Pawar’s tragic death:

Those on board included Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor, Captain Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Ajit Pawar’s security officer Vidiip Jadhav. No one survived.

What Happened at Baramati Airport

CCTV footage from moments before the crash shows the aircraft tilting mid-air, indicating that it had gone out of control before landing. The final image before the crash shows the aircraft struggling moments before impact.

Post-crash visuals reveal that the aircraft fell approximately 600 metres short of the runway, crashing adjacent to the airstrip rather than on it.

According to preliminary reports, dense fog caused poor visibility in the area on Wednesday morning. The pilots initially attempted to land on Runway-11 but aborted the landing when the runway was not visible.

The aircraft climbed again and made a second approach. The pilots then reported that the runway was visible and were granted landing permission. At approximately 8:43 am, contact with the aircraft was lost. Seconds later, the plane crashed before reaching the runway.

Eyewitnesses said that a loud explosion was heard immediately after the aircraft hit the ground, followed by flames and thick smoke.

Aviation safety

International aviation reports also indicate that the survival rate in air accidents is about 95 per cent, and even in serious accidents, survival rates can be around 80 per cent. Despite these figures, the Baramati crash resulted in the death of all occupants.

Aircraft details and past record

Ajit Pawar was travelling in a Bombardier Aerospace Learjet-45. The aircraft is designed to carry two pilots along with up to nine passengers and crew members. It has a maximum range of approximately 3,700 kilometres, a cruising speed of about 900 kilometres per hour, and a maximum operating altitude of 51,000 feet. The Learjet-45 is commonly used as a private jet and air ambulance.

However, the aircraft model has a troubled safety history. Since 1998, the Learjet-45 has been involved in eight major accidents worldwide, resulting in the deaths of 29 people.

The aircraft involved in the Baramati crash was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Private Limited. In September 2023, a Learjet-45 operated by the same company was involved in an accident at Mumbai airport when it skidded off the runway during heavy rainfall and broke into two parts. No casualties were reported in that incident.

Questions around Baramati Airport

The crash has brought renewed attention to Baramati airport, which is often referred to as a “graveyard for aircraft” due to the frequency of aviation accidents in the area.

The aircraft crashed approximately 600 metres from the runway. According to reports, witnesses initially believed it was another training aircraft accident, as such incidents are common in the region.

Baramati Airport is a small regional airfield located in Pune district, Maharashtra. It is primarily used for pilot training and private or chartered flights. In recent years, it has emerged as a hotspot for aviation accidents.

Several factors contribute to safety concerns at the airport:

Uncontrolled airfield: Baramati does not have round-the-clock modern air traffic control or radar systems like major airports. Air traffic often depends on coordination between pilots.

Training hub pressure: Flying schools such as Redbird Flight Training Academy and Carver Aviation operate in the area, resulting in heavy airspace congestion with trainee pilots.

Weather and visibility: The plateau region experiences dense fog during winter, leading to sudden drops in visibility. Poor visibility is being considered a major factor in Wednesday’s crash.

Lack of advanced landing systems: The airport does not have specialized landing technology that allows aircraft to land safely in foggy conditions, even during VVIP movements.

History of Accidents at Baramati

According to Aviation Safety Network and other sources, Baramati airstrip has witnessed between 8 and 10 aviation accidents. Notable incidents include:

9 August 2025: A training aircraft’s front wheel detached during landing.

22 October 2023: A training aircraft made an emergency landing near Baramati and overturned.

19 October 2023: A training aircraft crashed during take-off.

25 July 2022: A training aircraft crashed mid-flight.

7 June 2022: A training aircraft made a hard landing.

5 February 2019: A training aircraft crash-landed on a road near Baramati.

14 March 2008: An aircraft crashed into the Neera River south of the airport.

Small Aircraft Safety Concerns

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), between July 2012 and November 2025, 112 accidents and 128 serious incidents were investigated in India. Reports indicate that 10 to 15 small aircraft crash annually in the country.

Globally, fatal accident rates for small aircraft used in general aviation and private operations are 10 to 50 times higher than those for commercial airlines.

Key reasons cited include:

Aging fleets, with many chartered and training aircraft being 20-30 years old. The aircraft used by Ajit Pawar was 16 years old.

Poor maintenance practices, including the use of unauthorised engineers and recycled spare parts.

Gaps in safety audits and delayed inspections of operator logbooks.

Reports have also alleged that following training aircraft crashes near Baramati in October 2023, black boxes were tampered with, raising concerns over regulatory enforcement.

Official Investigation

The AAIB has initiated a formal investigation. The probe will include site inspection, black box analysis, weather data, maintenance records, and witness statements. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also conducting its own review, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is monitoring the process.

Sharad Pawar, head of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Ajit Pawar's uncle, stated that the Baramati incident was an accident and urged that it not be politicised. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also rejected conspiracy claims and called for patience until the investigation is completed.

Ajit Pawar’s Political Legacy

Ajit Pawar had been active in Maharashtra politics for 44 years, beginning in 1982. He became a Member of Parliament from Baramati in 1991 and served as Deputy Chief Minister six times. After splitting from Sharad Pawar in July 2023, he retained the NCP’s election symbol and consolidated his political influence through successive elections.

He was considered a dominant force in western Maharashtra, with strong support among Maratha voters and influence in the cooperative sector. His death has raised questions about the future leadership of his party.

Within his family, his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member since 2024, and his elder son Parth Pawar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election, are active in politics. Senior leaders such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Chhagan Bhujbal are also seen as possible figures in the party’s future, though questions remain over unity and leadership.