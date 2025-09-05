Ajit Pawar Responds To Allegations Of Threatening Woman Police Officer During Solapur Illegal Mining Raid

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has addressed the controversy surrounding his alleged threat to a woman police officer who was cracking down on illegal excavation in Solapur. He clarified that he intended to prevent the situation from escalating and not to interfere with law enforcement.

On his social media account X, Pawar stated that his interaction with police officials in Solapur was aimed at maintaining calm on the ground and avoiding further escalation. He expressed his respect for the police force, including the women officers serving with distinction and courage, and reaffirmed his commitment to transparent governance and strict enforcement of laws against illegal activities such as sand mining.

"My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further," he wrote.

"I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law," he further added.

— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) September 5, 2025

The incident involved a video that went viral, showing Pawar speaking to Anjana Krishna, a sub-divisional police officer in Solapur’s Karmala region. Krishna, originally from Kerala and recently posted to Maharashtra, was attempting to halt illegal excavation of 'murrum', a material used in road construction, in Kurdu village.

In the video, Pawar is heard telling Krishna, “Mai tere upar action lunga (I will act against you),” and asking her to provide her number or call him on WhatsApp, suggesting she would recognise his face. He questioned her audacity and proceeded to video call her, allegedly requesting her to stop the action she was undertaking.

The opposition criticised Pawar, accusing him of threatening a police officer and protecting criminals within his party. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut condemned the deputy chief minister for threatening an IPS officer and accused him of protecting thieves in his party. He also highlighted the irony of Pawar being the finance minister while allegedly allowing illegal excavation, which defrauds the state treasury.