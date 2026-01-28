Ajit Pawar’s Death: What’s open and what’s closed in Pune? Check details

On January 28, 2026, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash near Baramati in Pune district. The chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land, killing Pawar and four others aboard.

His sudden death has shocked the state and prompted an immediate public and political response as communities react to the loss of one of Maharashtra’s most well-known leaders.

What Happened in the Plane Crash

The private Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) was flying from Mumbai to Baramati when it crash-landed near the runway early Wednesday morning. All five on board, including Ajit Pawar, his security officers, and the two pilots, were killed.

Officials say the plane caught fire and exploded on impact while attempting to land at Baramati Airport. Emergency crews responded quickly, but there were no survivors.

What Is Closed in Pune

Following the news of Ajit Pawar’s death, many private shops in Pune chose to close early or shut for the day as a sign of respect and mourning. Residents and shopkeepers expressed shock and grief, leading to spontaneous closures in some areas.

This kind of voluntary closure is common in cities and towns when a prominent public figure passes away suddenly.

What Remains Open in Pune

Despite the shock and mourning, essential services continue to operate normally in Pune:

Schools and colleges remain open.

Hospitals and medical facilities are functioning as usual.

Public transport, including buses and local transport services, is running.

Markets and daily services not affected by individual closures are open.

Remembering Ajit Pawar

Ajit Anantrao Pawar was a towering figure in Maharashtra politics and one of the longest-serving Deputy Chief Ministers in the state’s history. He was 66 years old at the time of his death.

Born on 22 July 1959, Pawar entered politics at a young age and was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 1991. Over more than four decades, he played a major role in state politics and held key portfolios such as irrigation, water resources, and finance. His ability to navigate complex political challenges made him an influential leader in Maharashtra.

Pawar’s leadership extended beyond politics into social and rural development, where he worked on policies to support farmers and local communities.

His death has led to an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum, including senior national leaders.

State authorities have announced three days of mourning in Maharashtra following Ajit Pawar’s death, with flags lowered and tributes planned in various districts.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are investigating the cause of the crash to understand what went wrong during the landing.

As Pune and the rest of Maharashtra come to terms with this tragic loss, the city reflects both grief and resilience. While daily life goes on with essential services running smoothly, the impact of Ajit Pawar’s long public service is being remembered across communities. The coming days of mourning, tributes, and investigations into the crash are reminders of his decades of dedication to the state. In this moment of sadness, citizens and leaders alike are united in honouring his contribution and supporting one another through the difficult time.