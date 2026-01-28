Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011067https://zeenews.india.com/india/ajit-pawar-s-net-worth-in-focus-as-senior-ncp-leader-dies-in-an-aircraft-crash-as-per-dgca-3011067.html
NewsIndiaAjit Pawar’s Net Worth in Focus as Senior NCP Leader dies in an aircraft crash as per DGCA
AJIT PANWAR

Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth in Focus as Senior NCP Leader dies in an aircraft crash as per DGCA

Ajit Panwar's total assets counts to Rs 45 Cr including vehicles such as Toyata Camry and Honda CRV. With that he holds shares, bonds. 

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth in Focus as Senior NCP Leader dies in an aircraft crash as per DGCAImage Credit: X

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar, a veteran political leader and a dominant force in state politics for decades died in a plane crash during landing in Baramati city this morning. He was among six people who also died in the aircraft crash in Pune district, said DGCA. 

Ajit Panwar's Biography

Pawar, who represented the Baramati Assembly constituency and headed the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), had built a reputation as a powerful administrator with deep roots in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Pawar entered public life at a young age and gradually rose to occupy several key cabinet positions, including multiple stints as Deputy Chief Minister.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ajit Panwar's Assets & Liabilities

As per his election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Pawar had declared movable assets worth over ₹8.22 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹37.15 crore, taking his total assets to more than ₹45 crore, The ET reported. His declared assets include vehicles such as a Toyota Camry and Honda CRV, agricultural equipment, fixed deposits, shares, bonds and silver articles.

As per the findings the affidavit also lists Pawar’s immovable properties, which include a flat measuring over 2,000 square feet in Mumbai and land parcels in Mulshi and Baramati in Pune district. His liabilities stand at over ₹21 crore, according to earlier declarations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Army Drone Defence
Army tightens noose on China, Pak with 35×3 km drone kill zone – how it works
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
Explained | India–EU trade deal - Trade, security, strategic ties, and more
Narrative Warfare India Pakistan
How Army outplayed Pakistan in the battle of information during Op Sindoor
Delhi rain
Delhi records highest January rain in 4 years; mercury plummets
Pakistan UAE India Relations
Why UAE’s India defence deal sends Pakistan into a frenzy
Mira Bhayandar
Mira-Bhayandar flyover controversy: Why do 4 lanes turn into 2? MMRDA explains
India EU Trade Deal
‘Historic’ India-EU trade deal explained: How it could hit your wallet
India Global Diplomacy
After EU, Canada comes calling: Why PM Carney is knocking on India’s door
India EU FTA
India Energy Week: Modi welcomes EU FTA for services, investment growth
rescue operation
J&K: BRO rescues 60 stranded people, including 40 soldiers, in snowbound Doda