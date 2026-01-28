Advertisement
AJIT PAWAR

Ajit Pawar's tribute to 'smooth landings' by women pilots goes viral after fatal crash

Ajit Pawar's death: An old tweet by Ajit Pawar has gone viral following his tragic death in Baramati. Know the eerie coincidence involving first officer Shambhavi Pathak and the emotional tributes pouring in online.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ajit Pawar's tribute to 'smooth landings' by women pilots goes viral after fatal crashMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (PHOTO: IANS)

A surprising turn of events has left social media users shocked. A two-year-old post by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reemerged and gone viral following his tragic death in a plane crash on Wednesday. The 2024 tweet, which praised women pilots, now holds a grim and ironic significance as the state mourns the veteran leader.

"Smooth Landing Means a Woman Pilot" The resurfaced post, originally shared on January 18, 2024, was part of a campaign to showcase the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) dedication to women’s empowerment. In the tweet, Pawar wrote:

"When we travel by helicopter or plane, if our plane or helicopter lands smoothly, we understand that the pilot is a woman. #NCPWomenPower"

What was once a lighthearted tribute to the skill of female pilots is now being shared thousands of times as a "poignant prophecy" by supporters and users alike.

Eerie Coincidence: Adding to the seriousness of the viral post is the fact that the ill-fated Learjet 45 was co-piloted by a woman. First Officer Shambhavi Pathak, an experienced pilot, was in the cockpit with Captain Sumit Kapoor when the aircraft crashed during a landing attempt at Baramati.

Investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are still looking into the cause. Preliminary reports suggest poor visibility and heavy smog. Meanwhile, social media users have noted the "heartbreaking irony" of Pawar’s last landing being handled by the very group he openly supported.

Maharashtra in mourning

The crash, which happened around 8:46 AM, took the lives of all five people on board:

  • Ajit Pawar: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
  • Capt. Sumit Kapoor: Pilot-in-command.
  • Capt. Shambhavi Pathak: Co-pilot.
  • Pinky Mali: Flight attendant.
  • Vidhit Jadhav: Personal Security Officer.

In response to the disaster, the state government has announced a public holiday and three days of mourning. The national flag will fly at half-mast across Maharashtra as tributes continue to pour in from all political sides.

Final Tributes Screenshots of the 2024 tweet now serve as a digital memorial. "Life is unpredictable. One day you are praising the skies, and the next, they take you away," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked, "His respect for women in aviation was genuine; it's tragic that his journey ended this way."

As Baramati prepares for the leader’s final rites, the viral tweet stands as a testament to his public support for gender equality—a message that has become a lasting part of his political legacy.

ALSO READ | 'A history of miracles': A look back at miraculous aviation escapes following Ajit Pawar's fatal crash

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

