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AK-47 in India: How did the rifle came into use, are police allowed to use it?

The AK-47 was made by Soviet engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1947. Over the years, it became one of the world’s most common firearms because of its simple design, low maintenance requirements and ability to work in difficult conditions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
AK-47 in India: How did the rifle came into use, are police allowed to use it?
Image Credit: A screengrab from the viral video posted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of a Bihar policeman firing an AK-47 rifle during protests in Bihar’s Siwan. Photo: X/@yadavtejashwi

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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