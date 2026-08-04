/Akali Dal-BJP and Congress left Punjab with Rs 14,191 crore pay commission arrears burden: Harpal Singh Cheema

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday emphasised that Punjab already pays some of the highest government pay scales in the country, surpassing the Central Government in several categories. He said that the Punjab Government inherited a Rs 14,191 crore liability in employee pay commission arrears due to the policies of the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments. Cheema said the AAP-led Punjab Government has already cleared over Rs 6,000 crore under a High Court-approved liquidation plan and remains committed to paying all constitutionally and legally valid dues while examining the recent High Court judgment and the available legal remedies.