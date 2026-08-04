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  • /Akali Dal-BJP and Congress left Punjab with Rs 14,191 crore pay commission arrears burden: Harpal Singh Cheema

Akali Dal-BJP and Congress left Punjab with Rs 14,191 crore pay commission arrears burden: Harpal Singh Cheema

Finance Minister Cheema said the employee pay commission report was originally formulated in 2016 during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government but remained unimplemented for years. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Akali Dal-BJP and Congress left Punjab with Rs 14,191 crore pay commission arrears burden: Harpal Singh Cheema
Image Credit: X/AAP

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Akali Dal-BJP and Congress left Punjab with Rs 14,191 crore pay commission arrears burden: Harpal Singh Cheema
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