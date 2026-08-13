/Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked near Nanded Sahib Gurdwara in Maharashtra

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday, according to the Nanded Police. The incident took place on the outskirts of the city shortly after Badal visited a gurdwara. He was subsequently rushed to a private hospital in Nanded for treatment.
"Former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked by a Nihang inside Nanded Gurudwara. Sukhbir Singh Badal has been taken to a hospital after injuries to his hand", ANI reported, quoting Nanded Police.
A security personnel deployed as part of Badal’s security was also injured in the attack.
Badal had earlier visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded with his family. His wife, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was with him when the incident took place.
A video recorded after the attack showed Badal walking with a saffron cloth wrapped around his right hand.
The incident comes nearly two years after Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On December 4, 2024, a gunman opened fire at Badal, but he escaped unharmed. The attacker was overpowered and arrested at the spot.
More details about the attack are awaited.
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