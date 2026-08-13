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Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked near Nanded Sahib Gurdwara in Maharashtra

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was reportedly attacked at the Nanded Sahib gurdwara, where an unidentified person is said to have targeted him at the religious site.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked near Nanded Sahib Gurdwara in Maharashtra
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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