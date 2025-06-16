'Akbarpur' Turns ‘Shravan Dham Bus Stand: CM Yogi Continues Renaming Policy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the renaming of 'Akbarpur' bus stand to ‘Shravan Dham bus stand’ in remembrance of Ramayana's Shravan Kumar and also stated that similarly, the Tanda bus stand will be named after Jairam Verma bus stand in honour of late Jairam Verma.

During a programme in UP's Ambedkar Nagar, CM Yogi pointed to ‘Shravan Dham bus stand’, and said that the move is a “tribute to the cultural and mythological legacy of Shravan Kumar from the Ramayana”.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 194 development projects worth Rs 1,184 crore. The event also marked the inauguration of 102 projects and the laying of the foundation stone for 92 schemes.

Without mentioning the name of any political party or their leader, he said, "Some people do not like the development of the state, they only like the development of their own family."

"There are some people who engage in caste politics for their own electoral gains. They divide the society. They dim the enthusiasm and excitement of festivals. The time has come to expose such people," he said, ANI reported.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy, stating that Uttar Pradesh is now riot-free and crime-free, and warned that anyone threatening the safety of women and businessmen will face severe punishment.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the representation of PDA communities in the recent recruitment of constables in Uttar Pradesh.

"No government can do recruitments by tweaking the rules. The BJP levels allegations against us, so that questions on the count of PDA and who is snatching their rights are not asked. This is their propaganda. No one can do propaganda better than the BJP," said Yadav, ANI reported.