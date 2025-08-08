Akhal Kulgam Operation Enters Day 8, Becomes Longest Anti-Terror Op Of Jammu And Kashmir Since 90s

The ongoing anti-terror operation in Akhal village of Devsar, Kulgam, has entered its eighth day on Friday, and has become the longest anti-terror operation. Authorities are still maintaining a strict cordon around the area, even as no fresh exchange of fire has been reported since morning, which stopped early at dawn.

“There were heavy exchanges of fire and huge blasts during the night, and it all stopped in the morning, and they indicated that the operation is in its final phase,” the police sources informed.

“Due to the difficult terrain and possibility of explosives, the forces are proceeding with caution to avoid casualties. Our priority is to ensure the safety of both civilians and security personnel,” the police sources added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also advised residents of Akhal to stay indoors and report any suspicious movement to the authorities immediately. Nodal officers have been appointed for emergency contact and assistance given civilian concerns amid the prolonged operation.

“Yesterday, during the exchange of fire, three soldiers sustained injuries and were shifted to the Army hospital for treatment. This took the number of injured to 9,” an official source said, adding that the search operation is ongoing with reinforcements deployed in the area.

Akhal Kulgam Operation

The joint operation is being carried out by the PARA and RR of the Indian Army, the SOG of J&K Police, and the CRPF. Drones, hexacopters, and a Rudera helicopter are doing surveillance, and sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service to trace the terrorist, who is believed to be hiding in this rugged forest patch.

Furthermore, the Northern Army Commander, Lt. General Pratik Sharma, visited the Devsar area in South Kashmir. He took a review meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir.

Security forces had pushed in with helicopters and drones to locate hiding terrorists in the area. Forces were using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces to carry out the operation.

The encounter had initially started on Friday last week after specific inputs about the terrorist presence in the area. However, the terrain and thick vegetation have posed major challenges to the forces. In the initial firefight on the first day, one terrorist was killed affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and his body with arms and ammunition was recovered.

On the second day source said two more terrorists were killed, but no body was recovered, and no official confirmation was given. In the last eight days, nine security force personnel have sustained injuries and are said to be stable in the Army hospital.

This operation had become the longest ongoing anti-terror operation in the Valley since terrorism broke out in J-K, underscoring the presence of terrorists in the south Kashmir belt with intensified counter-insurgency efforts. Earlier, the Gadol forest encounter in Anantnag was the longest carried out anti-terror operation, which was ongoing from 12 to 19 September 2023.

The security force wants to destroy all bases made by terrorists in these forests peaks of dense forest peaks to end the jungle warfare of terrorists, which they have adopted for a few years.