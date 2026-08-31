Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP STF of caste bias and 'fake encounters'

Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP STF of caste bias and 'fake encounters'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a strong attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging caste-based discrimination in the state and claiming that fake encounters have been carried out based on caste.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP STF of caste bias and 'fake encounters'
Image Credit: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP STF of caste bias and 'fake encounters'
2
3
4
5