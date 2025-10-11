Akhilesh Yadav Facebook Page Suspended, SP Claims BJP Trying To Silence Opposition

The Samajwadi Party has alleged that party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has been suspended, calling it an attempt to suppress opposition voices. SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand described the account suspension on X as an attack on democracy, stating that the BJP government is imposing an undeclared emergency to suppress the opposition's voice.

"The suspension of the Facebook account of the respected national president of the country's third largest party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country, where it wants to suppress every voice raised in opposition," Chaand said in a post.

"However, the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP," he added.

National Secretary of the Samajwadi Party, Rajeev Rai, also condemned the move, calling it a setback for India’s democratic system.

"Blocking the account of the leader of the third largest party in the country's parliament, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Honorable Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, by Facebook is not only condemnable but also a blow to India's democratic system," Rai said in a post on X.

He further remarked that if the BJP was behind the suspension, it would be a "mistake," adding, "Trying to suppress the voice of socialists is a mistake."

MLA from Lucknow North, Pooja Shukla, criticised Facebook for suspending Yadav’s account without prior notice.

"Facebook has dared to cross its limits -- it has suspended the official page of Akhilesh Yadav ji without any warning or notice. This is not an ordinary account -- this is Akhilesh Yadav ji , the voice of millions! Facebook must remember its boundaries -- it cannot silence democracy. Samajwadis, it's time to bring Facebook to its senses! Such arrogance will not be tolerated," Shukla said.

Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey also condemned Facebook, urging the platform to respect democratic boundaries.

"Facebook has today crossed all its limits -- without any warning or notice, it has suspended the official page of Akhilesh Yadav ji. This is no ordinary account -- it has made a vile attempt to suppress the voice of Akhilesh Yadav ji, which represents Indian democracy and the voice of millions of people! Facebook should remember its boundaries - it cannot silence democracy," Pandey's X post read.

He added, "It’s time for socialists to hold Facebook accountable! Such arrogance will not be tolerated."

(With ANI Inputs)