Akhilesh Yadav meets family of CAA protest victim in Lucknow

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, met the family of Mohd Wakeel, who had lost his life in anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 19.

Wakeel had suffered a bullet injury in his stomach.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Wakeel was the sole bread winner of the family and demanded adequate compensation, a job for a family member and a house, should be given.

"A software engineer had been killed in police firing and the state government had given a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, a house and a job to the family. The same should be given to Wakeel`s family," he said.

He also demanded a thorough probe into the killing of Mohd Wakeel and punishment to the guilty.

Akhilesh Yadav gave a sum of Rs one lakh to the bereaved family from the Samajwadi Party fund.