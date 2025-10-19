Akhilesh Yadav Questions Diwali Spending; BJP Hits Back, Calls Him 'Anthony'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has stirred political controversy ahead of Diwali with remarks comparing the festival to Christmas, questioning the expenses on traditional lamps and candles. His comments have prompted sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused him of undermining Indian traditions.

Speaking at a public event, Yadav said, "I don't want to give a suggestion. But I will give one suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. Across the world, all cities get illuminated during Christmas, and that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it? What can we expect from this government? It should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights."

His remarks were quickly met with outrage from BJP leaders. National spokesperson Vinod Bansal responded sharply on the social media platform X, accusing Yadav of favouring foreign customs over Indian culture. "Just listen, this former Chief Minister of UP is praising Christmas on the occasion of Diwali. The rows of diyas have burned his heart so much that he is preaching to 1 billion Hindus, saying 'Don't waste money on diyas and candles, learn from Christmas.'"

Bansal alleged that Yadav, "the so-called messiah of jihadis and conversion gangs", was disrespecting Hindu traditions. "He glorifies foreign festivals more than indigenous ones. When Christianity didn't even exist, Diwali was already being celebrated with rituals and traditions. Now, Hindu society is being told to learn from Christians!" he said.

He further stated, "On the sacred land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, illegal religious conversions have flourished under the protection of such leaders who filled their cabinets with criminals and extremists."

Bansal went on to accuse the SP chief of being disturbed by the celebrations in Ayodhya. "For him, the foreign festival of Christmas, which is still two months away, seems to have already arrived. But the Diwali that is just two days away, and the diyas made by our potter brothers, seem to bother the PDA's hypocrites. Have some shame, Tipu!" he added.

"This jealousy over the brightness of Ayodhya and the happiness of Hindus is not right. Maybe that's why people don't call their party Samajwadi Party, but Asamajwadi Party (anti-social party)."

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang also launched a strong attack, questioning Yadav’s views on Diwali. "How can a person named Akhilesh say such things? I think he should rather be called Antony or Akbar. I am astonished that someone can oppose Diwali worship and the lighting of lamps," Sarang said.

He went further to allege that the Yadav family may have changed their religion, suggesting an inquiry should be conducted. "A family that ordered firing on Ram devotees will obviously have a problem with Ram devotees," he said, adding, "Akhilesh should answer, will he not perform worship on Diwali? Will he not light lamps during Govardhan Puja?"

Calling the remarks an insult to traditional artisans, Sarang said, "Akhilesh, who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, is pointing fingers at the lamps made by the hard-working Prajapati community. This is an insult to the artisans who bring light to every household during Diwali."

The remarks come just days ahead of Diwali, adding to the charged political atmosphere around the celebration of cultural and religious identity.